Uganda Refugee Response: Refugee Influx Dashboard (As of 26 May 2022)

Uganda continues to receive new arrivals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan, through the Southwestern and Northern borders.

The situation at Bunagana border remains tense after skirmishes continue to be reported on the DR Congo. In the reporting period, 598 refugees were relocated to Nakivale, as a result 18,324 new arrivals remained at the holding centre and transit centre as of 26 May 2022.

Spontaneous departures continue to be reported from Bwera holding area bringing down the number to 650 from 719 as of last reporting period.

The transit and reception centers across the country are 19% over capacity for this reporting period.

Note that this dashboard is only showing figures for new arrivals who have undergone Level 1 registration, it therefore does not include those who are staying along the border or with host community.