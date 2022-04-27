Uganda Refugee Response: Refugee Influx Dashboard (As of 20 Apr 2022)

Uganda continues to receive new arrivals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan, through the Southwestern and Northern borders.

During the reporting period of 13-20 April, the border entry point of Bunagana has seen traffic moving back and forth, however, security officials have indicated that the situation remains unpredictable as a build-up of DRC troops has been observed across the border. The total population in the transit centre and holding area as of 20 April is 16,457. A continuous flow of new arrivals from DRC has also been observed through the Kitholhu, Karambi and Mpondwe sub-counties in Kasese district. More than 3,000 new arrivals are estimated to have crossed into Kasese since 3 April, as of 18 April 1,149 individuals are present at the holding centre that has been set up in Bwera. Note that this dashboard is only showing figures for new arrivals who have undergone Level 1 registration, it therefore does not include those who are staying along the border or with host community.

In addition to the large influx into the Southwest, new arrivals from South Sudan are also continuing to cross into West Nile.