Uganda Refugee Response: Refugee Influx Dashboard (As of 12 May 2022)

Uganda continues to receive new arrivals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan, through the Southwestern and Northern borders.

The border entry points of Bunagana, Nteko and Busanza have remained calm throughout the reporting period (06 - 12 May). In the reporting period, 879 refugees were relocated to Nakivale, as a result 17,468 new arrivals remained at the holding centre and transit centre as of 12 May 2022.

There were 33 spontaneous departures from Bwera holding area bringing the total number down to 851 individuals from 884.

The transit and reception centers across the country are15% over capacity for this reporting period. The total holding capacity of 21,020 is holding 24,221 individuals.

Note that this dashboard is only showing figures for new arrivals who have undergone Level 1 registration, it therefore does not include those who are staying along the border or with host community.