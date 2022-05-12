Uganda Refugee Response: Refugee Influx Dashboard (As of 05 May 2022)

Uganda continues to receive new arrivals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan, through the Southwestern and Northern borders.

The border entry points of Bunagana, Nteko and Busanza have remained calm throughout the reporting period (29 April - 05 May). In the reporting period, 877 refugees were relocated to Nakivale, as a result 17,636 new arrivals remained at the holding centre and transit centre as of 05 May 2022.

20 new arrivals came through Kasese bringing the total number at Bwera holding area to 884 individuals.

Note that this dashboard is only showing figures for new arrivals who have undergone Level 1 registration, it therefore does not include those who are staying along the border or with host community.

In addition to the large influx into the Southwest, new arrivals from South Sudan are also continuing to cross into West Nile.