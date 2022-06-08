Uganda Refugee Response: Refugee Influx Dashboard (As of 02 June 2022)

Uganda continues to receive new arrivals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan, through the Southwestern and Northern borders.

The situation at Bunagana border remains calm and in the reporting period, 880 refugees were relocated to Nakivale, as a result 17,668 new arrivals remained at the holding centre and transit centre as of 02 June 2022.

During the reporting period, Bwera Holding Centre in Kasese district had 119 individuals .

The transit and reception centers across the country are 11% over capacity for this reporting period.

Note that this dashboard is only showing figures for new arrivals who have undergone Level 1 registration, it therefore does not include those who are staying along the border or with host community.