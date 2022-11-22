Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2022 - 2023, WASH Dashboard - Quarter 3, July - September 2022

The WASH sector aims at ensuring that refugees and host community have improved equitable and sustainable access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene services. People’s needs and the environment remain at the center of all interventions. They are included in national systems to enable them access services, and innovative approaches are used to prepare both new arrivals and the established populations to achieve self-reliance. This is being achieved through implementation of the broader Water and Environment Sector Refugee Response Plan (WERRP), that was launched in 2020. The approach is to transition all services to national systems (district local government, catchment committees and water supply utilities). On average, there has been a reduction in the level of WASH services. This is attributed to two factors; (i) increased number of new arrivals at a rate that outstripped the speed of infrastructure development in the affected settlements, and (ii) flood episode in Northern settlements that led to the collapse of close to 1000 family latrines. The process of transition to national utility is ongoing with one settlement (Rwamwanja), fully under its management. Two other settlements (Nakivale and Oruchinga) are planned for handover to National Water and Sewerage Corporation (pending MoU signing). The West Nile settlements of Bidibidi, Rhino and Imvepi have been officially gazetted for management by the Northern Umbrella for Water and Sanitation (NUWS). Twenty three systems are being upgraded for initial handover, while a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is being developed by a consultant.

During the third quarter of the year, water access was maintained at an average of 17 litres per person per day (lpd), a slight improvement from second quarter (16.5lpd). Sanitation coverage reduced from 71% to 69% on average. This was due to the increased number of new arrivals, compared to the rate of household latrine construction and lost latrines due to flood in Northern settlements. WASH partners responded to emergencies in Southwest, Northern and West Nile regions. Water access was maintained at an average of 14 lpd in Southwest and 18.2lpd in Northern settlements receiving new arrivals. This is within the emergency threshold of 7.5-15lpd. While latrine per person ratio was kept within the target of 1:50, through construction of additional 394 emergency latrines.

To promote personal hygiene and environmental sanitation amongst the newly arrived, WASH partners deployed community hygiene promoters (Village Health Teams) at a ratio of 1:516 persons against a target of 1:500.