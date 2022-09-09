Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2022-2023, WASH Dashboard - Quarter 2, January - June 2022

Overview

The WASH sector aims at ensuring that refugees and host community have improved equitable and sustainable access to safe water, sanita-tion, and hygiene services. People’s needs and the environment remain at the center of all interventions. They are included in national systems to enable them access services, and innovative approaches are used to prepare both new arrivals and the established populations to achieve self-reliance.This is being achieved through implementation of the broader Water and Environment Sector Refugee Response Plan (WERRP), that was launched in 2020. The approach is to transition all services to national systems (district local government, catchment committees and water supply utilities).

On average, there has been a reduction in the level of WASH services. This is attributed to the high rate of new arrivals that outstripped the speed of infrastructure development in the affected settlements, leading to an overall average reduction in WASH services to the refugees.

The process of transition to national utility is ongoing with one settlement (Rwamwanja), fully under its management. Two other settlements (Nakivale and Oruchinga) are planned for handover to National Water and Sewerage Corporation, while another 23 systems located in the settlements within the northern region, are planned for handover to Umbrella Authorities.

During the second quarter of the year, water access was maintained at an average of 16.5 litres per person per day (lpd), a similar result to the first quarter, while sanitation coverage reduced from 74% to 71% on average. This is due to the increased number of new arrivals compared to the rate of household latrine construction. WASH partners have responded to emergencies in Southwest, Northern and West Nile regions. Water access was maintained at an average of 13.4 lpd in Southwest and 18.2lpd in Northern settlements receiving new arrivals.

This is within the emergency threshold of 7.5-15 lpd. Latrine per person ratio was kept within the target of 1:50, through construction of 1,397 emergency latrines. To promote personal hygiene and environmental sanitation amongst the newly arrived, WASH partners deployed commu-nity hygiene promoters and Village Health Teams (VHTs), at a ratio of 1:518, against a target of 1:500.

Key priorities for the sector include: