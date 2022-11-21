Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2022 -2023, Shelter and Settlement Dashboard - Quarter 3, Jan - Sep 2022

Overview

Top 3 Sector achievements in Q3 2022

A - 100% of newly arrived refugee families received NFIs

B - 5, 073 refugee families provided with emergency shelter kits upon plot allocation

C - 498 PSN households assisted with semi permanent shelter

The primary objective of the sector is to ensure comprehensive settlement planning, to enhance a conducive environment for socio-economic transformation, and resilience in all refugee settlements and hosting communities. In 2022, this is supposed to be achieved through construction of roads, upgrading of reception facilities, rehabilitating, and maintaining projects through a project management approach. This is in addition to developing comprehensive physical plans, and demarcating land for shelter, livelihood, institutional use, common spaces, and buffer zones.

As mandated, the sector ensures refugees receive appropriate and timely assistance in line with the sector strategy. This includes shelter kits, to enable them construct their emergency houses, with the intention of upgrading them to semi-permanent sstructures as well as non-food item (NFI) support in line with the minimum agreed standards for Uganda. The sector, through direct labour and technical support, continues to ensure semi-permanent shelters are constructed for persons with specific needs, using market and community-based approaches. This is done once land is identified, assessed for suitability, plots demarcated and allocated to households.

A key objective for the sector is to ensure that, shelter options blend in with host communities. Therefore, it continues to push for the implementation of a revised shelter strategy, that considers more environmentally sustainable, culturally sensitive, and flexible designs. In addition, a key approach throughout the settlements is the continued establishment of settlement planning guidelines.