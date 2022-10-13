Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2022-2023, Protection Dashboard - Quarter 2, January - June 2022

OVERVIEW

The overall protection objective is to ensure that refugees and asylum-seekers have access to asylum, fair and swift asylum procedures, as well as full enjoyment of their rights as set forth in international and domestic legal framework. It remains crucial for partners to continue strengthening the capacity of Government institutions, to respond to emergencies, support improvements in registration and the asylum system, whilst continuing the provision of life-saving services, monitoring, mitigation of protection risks and finding durable solutions. Efforts to reinforce comprehensive feedback and response mechanisms to ensure accountability to affected populations (AAP) will continue. The response will continue to place a special emphasis on Persons with Specific Needs (PSNs), ensuring that they have equal access to protection, assistance and the opportunity to participate in community self-management and decision-making. The provision of Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services (MHPSS) is key in responding to the negative social economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, through a comprehensive coordination mechanism.

Product Scope

This product covers the sector overview, key achievements, funding situation including Gender Based Violence (GBV), and Child Protection (CP), Registration, Refugee Status Determination (RSD), Community Based Protection (CBP), Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services (MHPSS), Legal and Inter-Agency Feedback Referral and Resolution Mechanism (FRRM) arms of protection.

Analysis of achievements of the sector

Refugee Status Determination (RSD)

As of mid-year of 2022, the Refugee Eligibility Committee deliberated 10,190 asylum applications of 17,888 individuals, largely involving Somalis, Eritreans, Ethiopians, Sudanese, Rwandans, Burundians, and other nationalities. Out of the applications submitted, 9,443 cases of 15,158 individuals, were granted refugee status. Those rejected on first instance were 640 cases of 2,420. South Sudanese refugees are granted refugee status on prima-facie basis, hence, do not go through the individual RSD process except for a few cases. Most of the Congolese refugees are also recognized on prima facie basis, especially those who enter Uganda through the official border entry points. The limited number who go directly to the settlements or urban centers, undergo the individual RSD process.

Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP) and Community-Based Protection (CBP)

The Inter-Agency Feedback, Referral and Resolution Mechanism (FRRM) helpline handled a total of 12,889 queries in Q2, which represents a 62 per cent compared to quarter one. Of the queries submitted, 63 per cent were resolved directly at the helpline level using FAQs, while 37 per cent were sent as referrals to UNHCR and partner focal points for follow-up and assistance. Most of calls (54%) originated from just three locations (Nakivale 2,709 calls, Kyaka 2,238 calls, Kampala 2,114 calls). Bidibidi witnessed a 99 per cent increase in call volume during the reporting period. This is attributed to the upscaling of awareness raising efforts within the settlement. Most of the calls received across all locations were related to food assistance, protection and general queries.

UNHCR continued the coordination of interventions ensuring the mainstreaming of accountability to affected people (AAP), strengthening the communication with communities (CwC), conducting capacity building initiatives on AAP, AAP-aware contingency planning for the Congolese influx into Southwestern Uganda, and natural disasters in the Eastern Uganda region.

The Refugee Engagement Forum (REF) held its 13th session, where refugee representatives participated in the side event to the CRRF Steering Group (SG) meeting. The meeting provided an opportunity for the refugees to present challenges and recommendations aiming at improving the living conditions of POCs in settlement. UNHCR, with support from Impact Initiatives, is planning for the 2022 participatory assessment which will build on findings of the exercise conducted in 2021