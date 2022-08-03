Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2022-2023, Protection Dashboard - Quarter 1, January - March 2022

Overview

The overall protection objective is to ensure that refugees and asylum-seekers have access to asylum, fair and swift asylum procedures as well as full enjoyment of their rights as set forth in international and domestic laws. It remains crucial for partners to continue strengthening the capacity of government institutions to respond to emergencies, supporting improvements in registration and the asylum system whilst continuing the provision of life-saving services, monitoring, mitigation of protection risks and finding durable solutions. Efforts will continue to reinforce comprehensive feedback and response mechanisms to ensure accountability to affected populations. The response will continue to place a special emphasis on persons with specific needs, ensuring that they have equal access to protection assistance and the opportunity to participate in community self-management and decision-making. Promoting peaceful coexistence among communities as well as provision of mental health and psychosocial support services also remain key priorities.

Product Scope

This product covers overview of the sector, key achievements, funding situation including GBV and CP units, Registration, RSD, CBP, MHPSS, Legal and FRRM arms of protection leaving out CP and GBV which have been analyzed in separate dashboards.

Analysis of achievements of the sector

Refugee Status Determination (RSD)

During the 1st quarter of 2022, the Refugee Eligibility Committee deliberated 5,516 asylum applications of 7,260 individuals largely involving Somalis, Eritreans,

Ethiopians, Sudanese, Rwandans, Burundians, and other Nationalities. 5,462 cases of 7,104 individuals were granted refugee status while 38 cases of 99 Individuals were rejected on first instance. South Sudanese refugees are granted refugee status on prima-facie basis, hence they do not go through individual RSD process except for a few cases. The majority of Congolese refugees are also recognized on prima facie basis, specifically those who enter Uganda through the official border entry points. The limited number who go to the settlements directly or to the urban centers undergo the individual RSD process.

Accountability to Affected Popultaions (AAP)

The Feedback, Referral and Resolution Mechanism (FRRM) helpline handled a total of 7,953 queries in Q 1 2022. 59% of these queries were resolved directly at the helpline level using FAQs, while 39% were sent to UNHCR and partner focal points for follow-up and assistance. 25% of calls originated from Kampala, with the remaining 75% primarily originating from settlements in the South West. Bidibidi settlement witnessed a steady increase in call volume during the reporting period. This is attributed to awareness raising podcast currently being piloted by use of boda boda talk talk in the settlement. In addition to inbound calls, the FRRM helpline also completed remote post distribution monitoring (PDM) of soap, MHM and clothing items distributed across the response during the quarter. Findings/lessons learnt have been shared with relevant UNHCR sector leads.

Community-Based Protection (CBP)

During the period, UNHCR and its partners have continued working with the community structures at the settlements and Kampala levels. A total of 28,665 community structures comprising 11,255 females (39.26%) continued to provide support to the stakeholders. Among these are refugee leaders in five (5) refugee settlements took office following 2021 elections. A training was conducted on data collection for complaint and feedback mechanisms related to a pilot project implemented with the support of the Division of International Protection (DIP) in Kyangwali settlement. A Kobo based feedback form has been developed as a tool to capture and track feedback.The final report of the participatory assessment was publicly released and disseminated across all coordination forums within the Uganda Response