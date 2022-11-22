Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2022 - 2023, Livelihoods & Resilience Dashboard - Quarter 3, July - September 2022

OVERVIEW

The livelihoods and resilience sector aims to ensure that refugees live peacefully with their host communities, and progressively attain self-reliance in a conducive environment for sustainable livelihoods. However, by the end of the third quarter, funding for sector activities stood at only 33 per cent ($44.7m), against a budget of $134m, for the year 2022. Despite the limited inflow of the required funding, livelihood partners continued to support refugees and targeted host community households, to engage in agricultural production for household to meet food needs and income generating activities.

In quarter three, partners prioritized climate-smart agriculture training, aimed at increasing food production. In addition, savings, and credit groups as well as farmer associations were established, which are complementary to supporting smallholder farmers and micro-entrepreneurs. These interventions are predominant in the West Nile and northern areas hosting South Sudanese refugees, where prospects for accessing additional land for agriculture from the host communities remain high. However, a combination of limited land for large scale crop production, erratic, and below-average rains since mid-September, are likely to affect crop yields for the second season.This will expose refugees to high risks of hunger and reduced incomes from crop sales.

To increase self-reliance and resilience in the refugee hosting communities, the sector needs to scale up longer-term, market-driven development interventions; enhance climate-smart agriculture; increase engagement with the private sector; and strengthen partner coordination to promote synergies. This will lead to improved overall effectiveness of interventions and minimize duplication of efforts, in light of the limited resources. There is also a need for continuous advocacy for refugees to access land, financial services, and business development