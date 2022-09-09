Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2022-2023, Health & Nutrition Dashboard - Quarter 2, January - June 2022

Overview

The sector’s main objective is to ensure full integration of comprehensive primary health care services for refugees into national and local government systems, in line with the Health Sector Integrated Refugee Response Plan (2019-2024), launched in January 2019.

Achievements

The under 5 mortality rate was low at 0.1 compared to the standard of less than 1.5 deaths per 1,000 population. This was achieved because of strengthened community health interventions using the Village Health Teams (VHTs) to carry out disease surveillance in addition to testing and treating children for childhood illness such as diarrhoea, malaria and respiratory tract infections in the communities. This intervention is being scaled up in all settlements.

The Food Security and Nutrition Assessment (FSNA) was conducted in May 2022. The results revealed a high rate of Global Acute Malnutri-tion (GAM) at 7.5 per cent among the refugees, and anaemia at 44.4 per cent among children under 5 years. There are high rates of anaemia in the settlements, and it is the major cause of death among children under 5 years. Consultation per clinician per day is high majorly in settle-ments where the Congolese refugees are being settled.

Challenges and Key Priorities

Only 85 per cent of the health facilities have been accredited and integrated into national systems. This is because some of the facilities are still either temporary or semi-permanent and cannot meet the requirement for accreditation by the Ministry of Health. There is a need to upgrade the facilities, starting with infrastructure development.