Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2022-2023, Gender-Based Violence Dashboard - Quarter 1, January - March 2022

Overview

In 2022 (January-March) RRP partners managed 1,033 new GBV incidents from 13 refugee hosting districts in Uganda, hence reaching 21% of the expected target of 5,000. As part of the case management process, 91 client feedback forms were completed to assess survivor satisfaction on the services offered by partners. The sector focused on training partners on administering the client feedback tool and guided them on reporting via the Activityinfo tool.

The indicator on GBV awareness campaigns was reached by 12% of the expected target of 560,000 persons and 1,093 (27%) duty bearers trained on GBV. Largely, the reporting on GBV Prevention and response activities in Q1 was low due to the limited number of GBV staff on board while the recruitment was being done. RRP partners will continue to empower the existing community structures to conduct awareness on GBV and SRHR. Refugees were also sensitized on the use of the FRRM helpline to refer protection cases including GBV.

Challenges include inadequate resources such as GBV partner staff including police, justice, and health officers leading to delays in access to Justice, Limited funding, few MHPSS partners to address deep trauma, late reporting of cases arising from negative cultural beliefs, and power imbalances, limited livelihood assistance for teenage mothers.