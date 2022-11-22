Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2022 - 2023, Food Security Dashboard - Quarter 3, July - September 2022

OVERVIEW

The Food security sector aims to improve access to nutritious food among refugees and asylum seekers in the settlements. It also seeks to promote the self-reliance of refugee communities through humanitarian food assistance.

During the reporting period, WFP and partners assisted 1.3 million beneficiaries across all 13 refugee settlements. Of these, 577,560 received in-kind assistance and 801,722 cash-based transfers within the quarter. These account for 58% of cash-based assistance and 42% of in-kind beneficiaries.

Results in Q3 indicate that, in all settlements, the malnutrition recovery rates were greater than 75%, which is the minimum set target in the Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition (IMAM) guidelines.

Financially, inclusive mechanisms continue to be scaled up. By the end of Q3, 254,692 refugees had received cash through agency banking, correlating to a 6% increment compared to the last Quarter. The agency banking network is in 13 settlements with 274 banking agents by the end of Q3. Of these, 35 are female agents, and 239 are male agents.

To optimise the utilisation of cash transfers provided to refugees, WFP and Finnish Refugee Council (FRC) continue to provide financial literacy training. During Q3, a total of 29,712 cash beneficiaries were trained across 13 settlements. Out of these, 55% are females and 45% males.

Currently, the food security sector continues to face a challenge in providing adequate assistance through the current cash-based transfer. This is because of the high food prices that eroded the effective purchasing power parity of the current transfer value, with beneficiaries merely affording fraction of the equivalent minimum GFA food basket. Therefore, cash beneficiaries can no longer purchase an equivalent in-kind ration, even at reduced and prioritised rations that WFP provides with currently available resources. This is compromising beneficiaries’ ability to access food and poses a risk in worsening the food and nutrition security situation, as well as adoption of negative coping mechanisms. The funding gap currently faced leaves no room for operational adjustments yet, there is need to adjust the transfer value to match market conditions, to meet the minimum energy requirements of beneficiaries. Henceforth, the current focus is on advocacy for sufficient funding to continue implementing general food assistance.