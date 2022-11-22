Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2022 - 2023, Environment & Energy Dashboard - Quarter 3, July - September 2022

ENVIRONMENT OVERVIEW

OUTCOME 1: POCs access an environment where natural resources are managed through sustainable settlement land use plans

Results Analysis

By end of September 2022, the National Forestry Authority (NFA) had raised a total of 7,921,019 assorted tree seedlings in the 13 nurseries that serve the operation. Out of these 6,922,132 seedlings (87%), had already been distributed to partners and beneficiaries for planting. These seedlings have been used for woodlot establishment and maintenance, household tree growing and restoration of degraded areas of selected Central Forest Reserves (CFRs). In addition, by end of the reporting period 250 hectares (100% target achievement) of degraded CFRs in proximity with refugee settlements were replanted. The CFRs are Rwensambya CFR in Kyegegwa (100ha), Kulua CFR in Koboko (100ha) and Bugoma CFR in Kikuube district (50ha). A total of 1,021ha of CFR including those restored from 2019 to date, were protected from encroachment. The high performance is highly attributed to the steady rains experienced between June and October 2022, which facilitated uptake of seedlings from the nurseries for transplanting.

Challenges

Key challenges included transportation of seedlings due to bad roads and flooding in some areas, in addition to the lack of funding to support the raising of seedlings for the second season. As the rains stabilised, the demand for tree seedlings increased while in some nurseries, only a few thousand seedlings left over from first season could be distributed for planting.

Key Priorities

With support from Shelter, Settlement and Non-Food Items sector (SSNFI), woodlots established since 2019, are being mapped to ease monitoring of the impact of tree growing interventions. This is one of the benefits of the new approach adopted by the Environment and Energy sector, for inter-sector coordination to benefit from the synergies identified during the Refugee Response Plan (RRP).