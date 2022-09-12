Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2022 - 2023, Environment & Energy Dashboard - Quarter 2, January - June 2022

Results Analysis

By mid-year, the National Forestry Authority (NFA), which is the lead agency raising seedlings for all UNHCR partners reported 2,289,515 assorted seedlings produced in 13 nurseries. This is 42 per cent of the 5,330,069 seedlings being raised in the nurseries. Of these, only 29 per cent of the 2 million teak root stumps and 440,000 eucalyptus clones to be supplied through direct procurement are included. The southwest reported the highest performance at 61 per cent of woodlot establishment targets achieved, followed by the Arua and Yumbe operations collectively, under Dan Church Aid at 41 per cent. The lowest was the Moyo operation under Lutheran World Federation (LWF), which reported only 31 per cent of the target achieved. NFA reported 28 per cent of central forest reserves restoration. The main reason provided for this low performance was the prolonged drought that affected the entire country. On forest and wetland protection, only NFA and Nsamizi had targets for 2022, with an achievement rate of between 83 and 100 per cent planned for the quarter by NFA, and 100 per cent for Nsamizi. Environmental awareness targets were generally on track with most operations reporting 100 per cent achievement of targets.

Challenges

The main challenge remained water shortage because of the prolonged dry spell affecting seedling production in the nurseries and stove construction. Partners also reported land conflicts between cattle keepers and cultivators, as well as continued encroachment on protected areas. Availability of land for planting also affected targets in the southwest. Another challenge was related to logistics (few vehicles and inadequate fuel especially for motorcycles).

Key Priorities

The Energy & Environent sector has fully adopted enhanced coordination with Shelter Settlement and Non Food Items (SSNFI), to benefit from the synergies identified during the Refugee Response Plan (RRP). Introduction of the Development Approach to environmental interventions where UNHCR works closely with the Government of Uganda (GoU) agencies, is considered key to its multi-year programming. Interagency collaboration is also a key priority, with Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) leading in this regard. FAO in collaboration with UNHCR and the Yumbe District Local Government (YDLG) are in the final stages of developing a Forest Management Plan for Bidibidi settlement. The DLG has expressed interest in extending the intervention to the entire district.