Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2022 - 2023, Education Dashboard - Term 2, 2022

Overview

The Education Sector Strategy (RRP 2022-2023) is aligned to the aspirations of the Education Response Plan II (ERP II) and the National Development Plan III (NDP II). The ERP II aims to ensure that 690,540 children, adolescents, and youth from the refugee and host communities, have access to sustained quality and inclusive learning opportunities. Currently, the education sector is working on a multi-year resilience program framework, to leverage and align additional funding to the sector. For this quarterly reporting, data is derived from the zero year of the ERP II implementation to which partners are contributing.

Achievements

General increase in GER for Primary from 79% to 86% and Secondary from 7% to 10%

Challenges

Access to data from non-settlement schools.

Priorities