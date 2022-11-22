Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2022 - 2023, Cash-Based Interventions Dashboard - Quarter 3, July - September 2022

OVERVIEW

Achievements

Partners continued to scale up cash-based interventions to support the new arrivals as well as meet the needs of existing refugees. Digitalizing cash transfers through agency banking and mobile money, ensured that vulnerable households received cash assistance in a timely, efficient, and discreet manner. Financial literacy trainings were delivered in all settlements, to support vulnerable households utilize the cash appropriately. Initiatives to improve refugee financial inclusion through access and utilization of financial service have been pursued.

Challenges

Prices of food and non food-items remained high during this period, attributed to global increase on fuel prices / inflation. As a result, many households that were previously food secure, particularly in Southwest region, experience insecurity. As implementation of digitization of cash continues, it was evident that the merchant payment system was not fully appreciated and utilized by refugees. Partners implementing cash assistance in coordination with the cash working group, continue to work with mobile network operators (MNO), to provide a sustainable solution to promote the use of merchant payments among refugee populations.

Key priorities and gaps

As the Individual Profiling Exercise (IPE) process is finalized, the key focus will be on implementation of targeted cash transfers, to ensure the most vulnerable get the assistance they need to meet their basic needs. A referral mechanism established by the Uganda Cash Consortium will complement sectoral cash provided to vulnerable households, education for school going children, as well as address protection concerns. Focus also will be on updating all components of the minimum expenditure basket (MEB), updating the cash 3/5Ws and establishing a system for management of information relating to the cash working group.