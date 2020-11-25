Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2020-2021, WASH Dashboard - Quarter 3, January - September 2020

Overview

The sector’s ultimate goal is to ensure that refugees and hosting populations have safe and sufficient access to quality water and to improved sanitation and hygiene services, including at household level and in institutions such as schools and health facilities. More efforts are needed to shift from a humanitarian to a market-driven and development approach vis a vis the implementation of WASH programmes, with people’s needs and the environment at the centre of any intervention.

The Ministry of Water and Environment, Catchment Management Committees and District Local Governments is leading the planning, design, implementation, operation and maintenance of WASH initiatives in respective areas.

The government sector response plan will guide interventions in refugee-hosting districts.

Improving cost-effectiveness of delivering water and sanitation services remains a key priority, including through optimization of existing infrastructure and adoption of appropriate digital technologies for installing and monitoring solar/hybrid systems at water sources.