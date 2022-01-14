Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2020-2021, WASH Dashboard - Quarter 3, January - September 2021

Overview

By the end of third quarter, set targets for latrine coverage were met for South Sudanese refugee population (75%) and exceeded for Burundian population group (80% against target of 75%). Water supplied during the period met minimum quality standards for all population groups. For the Congolese and other refugees’ caseload, the number of institutional sanitation facilities constructed also exceeded the target (259 facilities constructed against target of 200). Water supply access levels for Congolese refugees improved from the previous quarter (from 11.5lpd to 13lpd). This is attributed to the pipeline extension and commissioning of additional water sources. South Sudanese enjoyed an average daily water access of 18.4lpd while Burundian refugees (17.9lpd). The inclusive agenda, the shift to utility approach, is one opportunity to improve on water supply in the settlements. Furthermore, the slow process of gazet- ting systems for takeover by utility entities, in addition to the protracted and slow process of upgrade and takeover of piped water schemes across the different refugee settlements by utility entities, partially explains the below par performance against the utility management indicator.

Challenges

The most critical challenge faced by sector partners is the ever-reducing funding towards the sector activities despite the increasing needs. By end of quarter three, WASH had realized only 26.7% ($ 13.6M) of the required $ 51M

Key priorities

The key priorities for 2021 remains focus on operation and maintenance of existing water facilities and household sanitation improvement through household latrine construction using dome shaped slabs.

Changing community and some partner’s mind set towards adoption of the utility approach requires concerted efforts and time of the different stakeholders.

COVID-19 response will continue to be a priority for the last quarter of the year through targeted infection prevention and control (IPC) and Risk Communication responses across all locations.