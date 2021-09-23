Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2020-2021, WASH Dashboard - Quarter 2, January - June 2021

Overview

Generally, a few indicators met or exceeded the set targets by the end of second quarter 2021, namely, water meet-ing minimum quality standards for all population groups and household latrine coverage for South Sudanese popula-tion group (76% against target of 75%). For the Congolese and other refugees' caseload, the number of institutional sanitation facilities constructed also exceeded the target (259 facilities constructed against target of 200). Water supply access levels for Congolese refugees remain averagely low (11.5Ipd) compared to South Sudanese (18.8Ipd) and Burundian refugees (17.6Ipd). This is because of the new arrivals and lack of water supply infrastructure devel-opment. There are however efforts to find additional funds from UNHCR as well as development partners under the "inclusive" agenda to invest in water infrastructure.

Further, the slow process of gazetting systems for takeover by utility entities in addition to the protracted and slow process of upgrade and takeover of piped water schemes across the different refugee settlements by utility entities partially explains the below par performance against the utility management indicator.

Challenges

The most critical challenge faced by sector partners is the ever-reducing funding towards the sector activities despite the increasing needs. By end of quarter 2, WASH had realized only $ 7.7M of the required $ 51 M. This scenario has particularly been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key priorities

The key priorities for 2021 remains focus on operation and maintenance of existing water facilities and household sanitation improvement through household latrine construction using dome shaped slabs.

Changing community and some partner's mind set towards adoption of the utility approach requires concerted efforts and time of the different stakeholders.

COVID-19 response will continue to be a priority for the second half of the year through targeted infection prevention and control (IPC) and Risk Communication responses across all locations.