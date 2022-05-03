Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2020-2021, Shelter, Settlement & NFI Dashboard - Quarter 4, January - December 2021

Overview

The primary objective of the sector is to ensure comprehensive settlement planning to provide a conducive environment for socio-economic transformation and resilience in all refugee settlements and hosting communities. In 2021, this has been largely done through construction of roads, renovation of reception facilities as well as developing comprehensive physical plans and demarcating land for shelter, livelihood, institutional use, common spaces, and buffer zones. While ensuring its mandate, the sector ensured that all refugees received appropriate and timely assistance in line with the sector strategy. This included shelter kits to enable them to construct their emergency shelter and non-food item (NFI) support in line with the minimum agreed standards for Uganda. The sector, through direct labour and technical support, also ensured that semi-permanent shelters were constructed for persons with specific needs (PSN) using market and community-based approaches for construction.

Out of the 17,999 newly arrived refugees targeted for receiving NFIs 2021, 877 households received support, the influx of refugees was lower than estimated due to pandemic-related border closures. Upon plot allocation, 149 families were provided with emergency shelter kit for temporary housing in anticipation that it be upgraded to semi-permanent shelter in line with the shelter strategy. Partners have also supported 726 extremely vulnerable households with semi-permanent shelters. Across the refugee settlements hosting South Sudanese refugees, 233km of settlement roads were rehabilitated and maintained throughout the reporting period while a total of 135km among the DRC and Burundi population were maintained both through cash for work and mechanized means. Due to limited funding in the sector, there has remained a big gap in the provision of PSN semi-permanent shelter across the operation. Regarding road infrastructure, in settlements of Kiryandongo, Rhino Camp, Imvepi and Lobule, out of 202.2km of settlement roads, only 50.8km were rehabilitated, therefore there is a gap of 151.4km of roads that needs to be urgently rehabilitated. Among the Burundi and DRC population, 60km of road needs rehabilitation and maintenance, these gaps continue to constrain service delivery.

The sector will continue to prioritise cash-based interventions to ensure communal approaches to road maintenance are encouraged. The sector will also continue to ensure that all newly arrived refugees receive appropriate and timely assistance in line with the sector strategy. In 2022, a key intervention area is harmonisation of Shelter, Settlement & NFI with Energy & Environment, since these sectors are interlinked and contribute to one another.