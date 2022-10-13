Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2020-2021, Shelter, Settlement & NFI Dashboard - Quarter 2, January - June 2022

Overview

The primary objective of the sector is to ensure comprehensive settlement planning to ensure a conducive environment for socio-economic transformation and resilience in all refugee settlements and hosting communities. In 2022 this is supposed to be achieved through construction of roads, upgrading of reception facilities, rehabilitating, and maintaining projects through a project management approach as well as developing comprehensive physical plans and demarcating land for shelter, livelihood, institutional use, common spaces, and buffer zones.

In line with mandate, the sector ensures refugees receive appropriate and timely assistance in line with the sector strategy. This includes shelter kits to enable them to construct their emergency shelterr with the intention of upgrading them to semi-permanent shelter and non-food item (NFI) support in line with the minimum agreed standards for Uganda. The sector, through direct labour and technical support, continues to ensure semi-permanent shelters are constructed for persons with specific needs using market and community-based approaches.

This is done once land has been identified, assessed for suitability, plots demarcated and allocated to households.

A key objective for the sector is to ensure that shelter options blend in with host communities, as such it continues to push for the implementation of a revised shelter strategy that considers more environmentally sustainable, culturally sensitive, and flexible designs. In addition, a key approach throughout the settlements is the continued establishment of settlement planning guidelines following the Master Plan approach, which aims to improve site planning and contribute to land use optimisation.