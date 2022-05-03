Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2020-2021, Protection Dashboard - Quarter 4, January - December 2021

Overview

The overall protection objective is to ensure that refugees and asylum-seekers have access to asylum, fair and swift asylum procedures as well as full enjoyment of their rights as set forth in international and domestic laws. It remains crucial for partners to continue strengthening the capacity of government institutions to respond to emergencies, supporting improvements in registration and the asylum system whilst continuing the provision of life-saving services, monitoring, mitigation of protection risks and finding durable solutions.

Efforts will continue to reinforce comprehensive feedback and response mechanisms to ensure accountability to affected populations. The response will continue to place a special emphasis on persons with specific needs, ensuring that they have equal access to protection assistance and the opportunity to participate in community self-management and decision-making. Promoting peaceful coexistence among communities as well as provision of mental health and psychosocial support services also remain key priorities.

Analysis of achievements of the sector Refugee Status Determination (RSD)

During the 4th quarter of 2021, the Refugee Eligibility Committee deliberated on cases of 12,856 asylum seekers. Of the 12,856 individuals, 9,953 were granted refugee status while 2,903 were rejected on first instance. The rejected cases were counselled on the appeal process and advised to appeal against the decision to the Refugee Appeals Board. South Sudanese refugees are granted refugee status on prima-facie basis, hence they do not go through individual RSD process except for a few cases. The majority of Congolese refugees are also recognized on prima facie basis, specifically those who enter Uganda through the official border entry points. The limited number who go to the settlements directly or to the urban centers undergo the individual RSD process. Accountability to Affected Popultaions (AAP)

The Feedback, Referral and Resolution Mechanism (FRRM) helpline received a total of 39,000 calls during the year, mostly general queries, which represents a 10% increase when compared to 2020. 65% of the queries were resolved directly at the helpline level using FAQs, while 35% were sent to UNHCR and partner focal points for follow-up and assistance. One third of the calls came from Kampala, uptake and usage of the helpline remained low in West Nile. Two factors are contributing to the large number of Congolese refugees being recorded under the indicator of complaints addressed through effective feedback mechanisms. First of all, uptake and usage of the FRRM is the highest in the South West, where most Congolese reside. Secondly, there was a large spike in calls from Kampala in Q4 mainly from Congolese recipients of cash-based support.

Community-Based Protection (CBP)

As in previous quarters, Protection partners have continued working with community structures at the settlements and Kampala levels. As of 31st December 2021, a total of 28,665 persons including 11,255 females (39.26%) have been involved in the various structures across the operation. As such they have been instrumental to work with all partners involved in the key sectors of the response. This has also helped fostering the inclusion of the refugees into the national social services as foreseen within the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR). In addition, the annual participatory assessment was organized by UNHCR in collaboration with REACH Initiative and partners between October and November 2021 in all refugee-hosting districts and Kampala.