Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2020-2021, Livelihoods & Resilience - Quarter 4, January - December 2021

Analysis of achievements of the sector The sector experienced a reduction in emergency livelihood support and support for extension services. However there is notable growth in training for business management and VSLA support across most settlements as partners made efforts to ramp-up project implementation. Overall, there are gaps in meeting the annual targets especially for the host community as well as refugees from DR Congo and Burundi. This is because donors and partners have a stronger focus on West Nile and may not be fully taking into consideration the 70:30 principle in beneficiary targeting. Similarly, support towards objective 3 of the sector strategy i.e. strengthening the enabling environment through engagement and capacity building of District Local Governments to integrate refugees into district development plans, and improve refugee access to rights, has been limited.

Challenges Funding for nexus based programming, COVID-19 and prioritization of short term emergency livelihood support above long-term resilience building remain the most pressing challenges for the sector. Coordination at the district level and national level is vibrant, however, there is room for improvement to ensure both levels are seamlessly interconnected to holistically address emerging issues. Lastly, there is limited generation of evidence on good practices that the sector should promote. To address these challenges the sector will hold a consultation meeting to harmonize approaches, integrate coordination at all levels and embark on documenting good practices and evidence building to consolidate what is working and address the gaps.

Key priorities and gaps In 2022, the sector will focus on initiatives to improve coordination, knowledge sharing on good practices, development of evidence, private sector engagement, research and learning briefs to promote strong implementation across all sector outcomes. Additionally the sector will focus on research and learning to inform key decisions on approaches to promote while engaging donors to fund high priorities that will have greater contribution to resilience.