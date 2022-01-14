Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2020-2021, Livelihoods & Resilience - Quarter 3, January - September 2021

Overview

The sector strategy aims to stabilize the livelihoods of new refugee arrivals and vulnerable long-term refugees and host community households. Short-term emergency livelihood interventions are aimed at lifesaving, enhancing food and nutrition security and mitigating the socio-economic impact of COVID on vulnerable households as well as improving their longer term outcomes.

Despite the efforts to transition from humanitarian assistance to development interventions in a protracted displacement situation, the sector still experiences a disproportionate focus on emergency assistance. This is characterized by short-term skills training which is neither sufficient nor adequate for competition in the job market nor self-employment. Handouts to households continues to perpetuate household dependency on aid which constrains the development of markets and the efforts to building self-reliance. Inadequate funding of programs has also limited the scale of interventions with a disproportionate focus on the West Nile and Northern region predominantly hosting refugees from South Sudan, which exposes the vulnerable long-term refugees in the south and mid-west regions to further instabilities.

To achieve more self-reliance and increase productivity in the communities, the sector requires a deliberate progression to promote market-driven interventions, private sector linkages and extensive capacity building activities that enable the refugees and the hosting communities to become economically self-reliant and productive in the local economies. Strategic investment in businesses remain crucial to support viable value chains and strengthen emerging employment opportunities. The diversification of household livelihood to improve on food security and income generation, communities access to financial services, provision of sufficient and holistic trainings based on market demand; strengthen the capacity of local district government remains crucial to building resilience. These strategies need to be guided and anchored in the Jobs & Livelihood Integrated Response Plan.