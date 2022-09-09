Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2020-2021, Livelihoods & Resilience - Quarter 2, January - June 2022

Overview

In the wake of diminishing humanitarian aid and increasing refugee population, the driving objective of the livelihoods sector is to promote refugee self-reliance and resilience with a focus on supporting access to arable land for agricultural production for food security, access to formal employment and entrepreneurship. This is expected to support refugees and host community members to generate sufficient agricultural production and income to attain self-sufficiency.

In the second quarter, partners continued to train households on climate-smart agriculture to increase production and post-harvest handling, in preparation for crop harvest in June/July. Despite efforts to increase agricultural production, the first season of crop harvest is expected to be below average, due to late and poor rainfall. As a result, food insecurity is expected to increase. Thus, it is important that partners continue to prioritize support for food production in quarter 3 which marks the beginning of the second planting season.

Compared to the first quarter, partners continued to support training on business skills with the number of individuals trained doubling in quarter 2. This is consistent with expectations as partners usually undertake such training in the second and third quarters. However, the number of savings and credit groups formed remained nearly the same.