Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2020-2021, Livelihoods & Resilience - Quarter 2, January - June 2021

Overview

The livelihoods and resilience sector strategy aims to stabilize the livelihoods of new refugee arrivals and vulnerable long-term refugees. Partners endeavor to stabilize the new refugee arrivals through short-term emergency livelihood interventions aimed at lifesaving and enhancing food and nutrition security, most often serving as a basis to develop longer-term strategies. The sector has registered growing efforts by partners investing in longer-term development interventions aiming to build on existing capacities and skills of both refugees and hosting communities.

Despite the efforts to transition from humanitarian assistance to development interventions in a protracted displacement situation, the sector still experiences a disproportionate focus on emergency assistance. This is characterized by short-term skills training which is neither sufficient nor adequate for competition in the job market nor self-employment. Handouts to households continues to perpetuate household dependency on aid which constrains the development of markets and the efforts to building self-reliance. Inadequate funding of programs has also led to very limited scale of interventions with a disproportionate focus on the West Nile and Northern region predominantly hosting refugees from South Sudan, which exposes the vulnerable long-term refugees in the south and mid-west regions to further instabilities.

To achieve more self-reliance and increase productivity in the communities, the sector requires a deliberate progression to promote market-driven interventions, private sector linkages and extensive capacity building activities that enable the refugees and the hosting communities to become economically self-reliant and productive in the local economies. Strategic investment in businesses remain crucial to support viable value chains and strengthen emerging employment opportunities. The diversification of household livelihood to improve on food security and income generation, improving communities access to financial services, provision of sufficient and holistic trainings based on market demand ; strengthening the capacity of local district government remains crucial to building resilience, to ensure that capacities of refugees and the hosting communities is enhanced to mitigate various shocks and stresses.