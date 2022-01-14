Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2020-2021, Health & Nutrition Dashboard - Quarter 3, January - September 2021

Overview

The sector’s main objective is to ensure full integration of comprehensive primary health care services for refugees into national and local government systems, in line with the Health Sector Integrated Refugee Response Plan (2019-2024), launched in January 2019. 76% of health facilities serving refugees are accredited with the remaining 24% fully dependant on partner support.

There are existing gaps in human resource, medicines and medical supplies, infrastructure development that needs to be fixed. Health sector partners continue to respond to emergencies of refugees’ influx and disease outbreaks in the refugee settlements and provision of primary health care and referral to tertiary institutions for better medical care. With this, Health sector partners support over 10 regional and district hospitals in the region of its operations Health sector partners have continued to implement ICCM in the communities through the VHTs and this has helped to keep the under 5 mortality rates within acceptable standards. However, there is need to further build the capacity of VHTs to respond the evolving health needs of the communities