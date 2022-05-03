Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2020-2021, Gender-Based Violence Dashboard - Quarter 4, January - December 2021

Overview

The GBV situation worsened during the COVID-19 period with significant increases in GBV. The analysis from the GBVIMS data tool showed a significant increase in GBV incidents from 2020 to 2021 by 31.4%.The pandemic had far-reaching socio-economic impacts which disproportionally impacted vulnerable groups. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of the host and refugee community to sustain their livelihoods worsened with limited livelihood opportunities. This has resulted in a considerable increase in cases of intimate partner violence and conflicts, separation of families to find work elsewhere, and heightened levels of psychological distress. Teenage pregnancies also remain a concern in both the humanitarian and non-humanitarian contexts.

Achievements In 2021, partners managed 5,055 new incidents from 13 refugee hosting districts in Uganda, provided 6,477 dignity kits, conducted 4,092 awareness campaigns on GBV reaching more than 275,000 people and improved the ability of functional structures to support GBV survivors by equipping 570 service providers and training 5,396 staff.

Challenges Sectoral challenges include reduced funding and support affecting quality implementation, inadequate human resources for partners and service providers (including for police), lack of mental health and psycho-social support (MHPSS) intervention to address deep trauma, limited safe house spaces, late reporting of cases, harmful cultural practices and power imbalance exposing women and girls increased levels of GBV.

Key priorities The sector will continue to enhance coordination of the GBV SWG through enhancing collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, and strengthening partnership among UN agencies and other GBV implementing agencies in humanitarian and non-humanitarian contexts. Identify women-led organizations for potential partnership and funding and conduct inter-agency assessments and audits on GBV. Roll out SASA! Together (Start Awareness Support Action) approach and build the capacity of staff, leaders, and existing structures to take lead on SASA campaigns. Training of guards, police, and humanitarian actors on GBV and PSEA. Provide additional support to survivor-centered case management services, including unrestricted multi-purpose cash transfers to at-risk groups. Ensure effective data management/reporting through enhanced GBVIMS and proGres v4 data and information management with annual data analysis. Increase number of one-stop centers established in health facilities in refugee settlements and support with training duty bearers on clinical management. Strengthening of PSS interventions in GBV through dedicated counsellors and support of psycho-social support (PSS) staffing at one-stop centers.