Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2020-2021, Gender-Based Violence Dashboard - Quarter 2, January - March 2021

Overview

GBV prevention and response activities continue to be a priority and partners work closely with the Government in the areas of social services, security, and the judiciary, with the aim of improving access to quality of services related to GBV prevention and response. In 2021 (January-June) RRP partners managed 2,541 new GBV incidents from 13 refugee hosting districts in Uganda, hence reaching 55% of the expected target of 4,350. 94% of the survivors were female while 4% was male. Rape was registered highest at 29%, followed by physical assault (26%). The indicator on GBV awareness campaigns was behind schedule owing to COVID-19 containment measures, which included a complete ban on gatherings. The sector then focused on developing key sector documents, guidelines and tools on case management and GBV prevention activities.

Challenges

Challenges include inadequate resources (including for police), lack of MHPSS intervention to address deep trauma, limited safe house spaces, unlit areas in settlements, late reporting of cases and power imbalances as well as negative cultural beliefs that make addressing GBV difficult. In addition, the worsening socio-economic situation as a result of COVID-19 exposes refugees to increased levels of GBV.

Key priorities

There is a need to increase the number of GBV case workers and support to community structures. One-stop centres should be established across health facilities to improve the clinical management of rape victims. Livelihood interventions and immediate material support remain key to support survivors of GBV and those at high risk. Other priorities are the establishment of mobile courts, the refurbishment or construction of safe shelters and support to Uganda police to ensure safety for women, improve investigation of cases and increase apprehension of perpetrators.