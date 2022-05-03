Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2020-2021, Food Security Dashboard - Quarter 4, January - December 2021

Overview

General food assistance continues to support refugees in meeting their immediate food and nutrition needs and sustain a minimumlevel of food security. During the period, WFP provided hot meals to over 3,600 DRC asylum seekers in Bubukwanga and Nyaka-bande transit center pending registration, relocation and approval by Refugee Eligibility Committees in the settlements. To mitigate COVID-19 transmission, WFP continued to provide two-month rations for all settlements except for Persons of Concern (PoCs) receiving their assistance through agent banking in Nakivale, Oruchinga, Kyaka, Kyangwali and Rwamwanja. During the reporting period, a total of 1,320,556 refugees received food assistance of which 757,399 received cash and 559,459 received in-kind food.Due to continued reduced donor funding, a geographic prioritization scheme was implemented in November 2021. The 13 settle-ments were grouped into three categories based on the proportion of households with high economic vulnerability. Refugees living in Palorinya, Imvepi, Rhino Camp, Bidibidi and Koboko settlements received their food entitlement at 70% ration, those in Adjuma-ni, Kiryandongo and Palabek received 60% and those in settlements in southwest received a 40% ration. This is still an interim solution to a resource constrained environment to give ample time for household profiling to be finalized, which will inform prioritization at the household level in the different settlements.

The percentage of refugee households with inadequate food consumption reduced slightly to 36.4 percent in Q4 relative to 43.8 percent in Q3. The improvement could be related to harvests and Christmas related festive consumption in Q4. In line with the Food Consumption Survey (FCS), the overall Reduced Copying Strategy Index (RCSI) across the response reduced to 19.86 (Vs 23.6 n Q3). The shift to geographic prioritization of food assistance, whereby the most vulnerable refugee communities receive higher food rations, is considered to contribute to the overall improvement of food security indicators at an aggregate level as well.Digital cash transfer mechanisms, through agent banking, continued to be scaled up by WFP and its partners in Nakivale, Oruchin-ga, Rwamwanja, Kyaka II, Kyangwali, Palorinya and Imvepi. By the end of the quarter, 226,172 refugees (31 % of all Cash Based Transfers (CBT) beneficiaries) received their assistance via agent banking. The bank agent network expanded across the 7 settle-ments with 219 agents, of which 14% were female agents by the end of the quarter.

Refugees receiving cash-based food assistance have also been supported through the provision of financial literacy trainings from WFP, in partnership with the Finnish Refugee Council (FRC) and other WFP cooperating partners. By the end of the quarter (Dec 2021), financial literacy trainings had reached 84 percent of the targeted refugee households (141,010 households). 76 percent of the targeted individuals (282,020) were trained in 11 settlements (60 percent women; 18 percent youths and children below 20 years; 45 percent youth between 20 to 35 years; 37 percent adults above 35 years). Of those trained, 825 (491 female) were persons with disabilities, representing 0.4 percent of the total trained PoCs.