Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2020-2021, Food Security Dashboard - Quarter 3, January - September 2021

Overview

General food assistance continues to support refugees in meeting their immediate food and nutrition needs and sustain a minimum level of food security. During the period, WFP provided hot meals to over 2,600 DRC asylum seekers in Bubukwanga transit centre and others pending registration, relocation and approval by Refugee Eligibility Committees in the settlements. Resource constraints remained a challenge with refugees receiving a 60 percent ration for both in-kind and CBT across all settlements. However, all commodities in the food basket were provided. To reduce risk of contacts during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic context, WFP continued to provide two-month rations for all settlements except PoCs in Nakivale, Oruchinga, Kyaka, Kyangwali and Rwamwanja receiving monthly cash transfers through the Agent Banking system. During the quarter a total of 1,257,829 refugees received food assistance of which 61% (761,927) received cash and 39% (495,902) received in-kind food.

A joint decision was reached to implement a geographic prioritization scheme, effective November 2021. Refugees living in Palorinya, Imvepi, Rhino Camp, Bidibidi and Koboko settlements will receive their food entitlement at 70% ration, those in Adjumani, Kiryandongo and Palabek will receive 60% and those in settlements in southwest will receive 40% ration. This is an interim solution to a resource constraint environment to give ample time for household profiling to be finalised, which will inform prioritization at the household level.

WFP and Partners continued to expand the use of digital cash transfers, by supporting refugees to open full-fledged bank accounts and establishing networks of bank agents across various settlements, including Rwamwanja, Kyaka II, Kyangwali, Imvepi, and Palorinya. WFP continued availing cash to refugees in eleven (11) settlements using ‘Bank-on-wheels’ in partnership with Post Bank and Agent Banking by Equity Bank. This has given additional flexibility to PoCs to purchase locally available food commodities, enhanced local market prospects and the efficiency for WFP’s provision of food assistance and reduced the time people spent at Food Distribution Points, thereby limiting the risk of potential exposure to COVID 19.

Cash-based food assistance was introduced in Palorinya refugee settlement in August, targeting about 10% of the beneficiaries in the settlement by the end of 2021. The cash was transferred onto PoC’s bank accounts, enabling them to withdraw their entitlements at bank agent locations in their vicinity. This was coupled with financial literacy trainings. In Arua, WFP initiated discussions with key stakeholders (UNHCR, OPM, DLGs and CPs) in West Nile and Acholi Sub-Regions on the introduction of CBT in Palabek and Bidibidi and its expansion in Adjumani, Kiryandongo and Rhino Camp refugee settlements. Stakeholders recommended strengthening market functionality and working closely with the host District local governments to ensure ownership and public sensitization through various available fora.

Cash scale up is supported by providing Financial Literacy Trainings in partnership with the Finnish Refugee Council. During the quarter, 77% of targeted households were trained (108,884 out of 141,010 households) with 73% beneficiary reach of 207,051 out of 282,020 targeted beneficiaries. WFP will be prolonging the Financial Literacy Trainings up to June 2022, with a focus on newly registered backlog of asylum seekers in various settlements across the country.

Food insecurity remained high in the refugee settlements. In Q3 [43.8 percent], the percentage of refugee households that had inadequate food consumption was comparable to Q2 [44.4 percent]. Although West Nile experienced a 2 percent improvement, the proportion of refugee households reporting poor or borderline food consumption in Q3 remains slightly high when compared to South West [39.9 percent].

In line with the food consumption trend, the mean coping strategy index [rCSI] in Q3 [23.6] remained the same as in Q2 [23.7]. However, the adoption of food-based coping strategies improved in West Nile [24.6 Q3 Vs 28 Q1] whereas refugee households in South West experienced a deterioration where the mean rCSI increased by 2.29 [19.3 Q2 Vs 21.6 Q3].