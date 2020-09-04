Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2020-2021, Food Security Dashboard - Quarter 2, January - June 2020

Overview

General food assistance continues to enable refugees to meet their immediate food and nutrition needs and sustain a minimum level of food security.

Due to the closure of the borders by GoU due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no new arrivals were transferred to the reception centres starting the end of March 2020, but hot meals were provided to the asylum seekers pending registration and relocation and those awaiting Refufee Eligibility Committee. The refugee response faced resource constraints and intermittent pipeline shortfalls in salt due to the delayed production and WFP was forced to implement a blanket ration cut for both in-kind and CBT by 30% starting in April to June across all settlements. This led to the deterioration of food insecurity among the refugees that mostly depend on assistance. To reduce contacts with PoCs in COVID-19 pandemic context, WFP provided double rations for the May and June cycle for all settlements except Nakivale and Oruchinga where refugees receiving cash assistance through the Agent Banking system received a monthly transfer. To mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic to urban refugees, WFP extended its food assistance through cash to vulnerable urban refugees.

The sector has expanded the use of cash transfer in lieu of in-kind food, to give additional flexibility to choose locally available food commodities, to enhance local market prospects and also to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19 during the distribution process. During this quarter, WFP expanded CBT in the S/West settlements to 90% through its financial service providers Post-Bank (bank on wheels) and Equity bank (Agent banking).