Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2020-2021, Environment & Energy Dashboard - Quarter 3, January - September 2020

ENVIRONMENT OVERVIEW

Objective 1: Environment and natural resources protected and restored and green livelihoods promoted using a catchment-based approach

With support from the Office of the Prime Minister, partners including district local governments continued to jointly implement environmental activities such as community mobilization and sensitization, environmental restoration and protection, raising tree seedlings, tree growing and maintenance and green livelihoods such as beekeeping, agroforestry and support to nursery operators albeit the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions.

NFA continued maintenance activities for the 422 hectares restored in 2019 in the Central Forest Reserves (CFRs) of Eria and Era in Obongi district and Bugoma in Kikuube district. An additional 49 hectares were planted in Era CFR as part environmental restoration activities, bringing the cumulative restored area to 471 ha. A total of 50,480 assorted tree seedlings were used in restoration planting. Maintenance activities including spot, slash and strip weeding continued for the 471 ha. By the end of the quarter NFA had raised an additional 1 million assorted tree seedlings with 68% of it already distributed for planting as the second season rains had just started in many parts of the operation.

The established community woodlots across the operation were mainly maintained using agroforestry approaches such as taungya system where the trees are intercropped with food crops for the refugees and host communities who weed their crops while simultaneously weeding the woodlots.