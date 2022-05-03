Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2020-2021, Child Protection Dashboard - Quarter 4, January - December 2021

Overview

The Child Protection (CP) sector aims at supporting the development of effective and safe child protection systems that prevent and respond to child protection concerns in refugee and host communities and that ensure refugee children have non-discriminatory access to adequate and quality child protection services.

Child Protection Risks In Q4, Uganda hosted more than 860,000 refugee and asylum-seeking children within the refugee population of which 44,735 individual children have one or more specific protection risks including separation from parents or other relatives. Risks included an increase in separation and neglect as well as abandonment in some cases. The prolonged COVID-19 measures also posed particular risks to girls where premature relationships, child marriage and teenage pregnancies were reported that further resulted in their reduced access to school. Boys have reportedly engaged in more risky behaviours. They have been exposed to different forms of child labour or have had problems with the law as a result of the impact of COVID-19, including the extensive school closures.

Achievements In Q4, a total of 23,474 children received case management services addressing their specific risks and needs including 13,934 unaccompanied or separated children. Since the beginning of the year, 10,859 new child protection cases were opened, including 5,125 for unaccompanied or separated children and a range of services were provided through direct interventions by CP actors or through referrals to specialized services. A network of over 1,700 trained community members that form Child Protection Committees (CPCs) continued to identify child protection cases, provided basic psychosocial support and provided awareness on child protection concerns to children, caregivers and other community members aimed at addressing some negative cultural practices or norms within the community. 138,131 children between 4-17 years and 69,409 adolescents benefitted from a variety of community-based child protection interventions, such as mobile psycho-social support (PSS) and outdoor activities in small groups and door-to-door awareness activities by community members as well as recreational activities or sports.

Challenges In Q4, the sector continued to face challenges to serve all identified children in need of specialized CP services due to the underfunding of the sector. This results in limited quality of CP programs, shortage of CP staffing and delays in data management aspects. School closures and the hold on recreational activities undertaken in Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) since March 2020 have further impacted on the reach of the sector members to children and families. Though in Q4, a total of 58 CFS were reported, none of them were opened since March 2020 which negatively impacted on case identification for children at risk and on children’s positive development and growth with the absence of critical early childhood development (ECD), PSS and recreational activities.