Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2020-2021, Child Protection Dashboard - Quarter 3, January - September 2020

Overview

As of 30 September 2020, Uganda hosts over 840,000 refugee children, including 55,077 children with specific child protection concerns (41,066 unaccompanied or separated children and 14,011 children at risk). In Q3, child protection partners continued to provide critical case management services to children at risk despite the challenges faced by Uganda due to the COVID-19 situation. Community-based Child Protection Committees also played an important role by ensuring child protection concerns are brought to the attention of service providers and individual children at risk are referred, monitored and receive support.

Child protection partners and community groups were also engaged in awareness activities to address information needs for children and caregivers on COVID-19 prevention measures, child rights and child protection issues related to COVID-19. Out of the 29,495 children identified to need case management services, more than 100% were receiving comprehensive services. From January to September, 77,347 children participated in community-based and psychosocial support services, focusing on strengthening their resilience and capacities to overcome protection concerns.

Given the high number of unaccompanied or separated children registered in Uganda, provision and monitoring of alternative care arrangements for unaccompanied children under foster care remains a critical priority for the sector. 18,376 unaccompanied or separated children received case management services, the majority of which were adolescent girls and boys between 12-17 years old.

Limited funding for staffing and resources as well as the impact of COVID-19 measures on child protection actors to reach out to children, identify protection issues and respond comprehensively have continued to impact the response in Q3. As such, the case worker ratio children ratio remains significantly high with an average of 1:134 and Child Friendly Spaces remained fully closed in Q3 of 2020. Movement restrictions, partial lockdowns, closure of schools and Child-Friendly Spaces have exacerbated existing challenges and protection concerns faced by children, including limited access to development activities, and outreach to children and adolescents, as well as impact on family separation, violence against children and resorting to harmful coping strategies such as child marriage and child labour.