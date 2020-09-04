Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2020-2021, Child Protection Dashboard - Quarter 2, January - June 2020

Overview

As of 30 June 2020, Uganda hosts over 840,000 refugee children, including 55,040 children with specific child protection concerns (40,984 unaccompanied or separated children and 14,056 children at risk). In Q2, child protection partners continued to provide case management services to children at risk despite the challenged faced by Uganda due to the COVID19 situation. Community-based Child Protection Committees also played an important role by ensuring child protection concerns are brought to the attention of service providers and individual children at risk are referred and monitored.

Child Protection partners and community groups were also engaged in awareness activities to address information needs for children and caregivers on COVID19 prevention measures, child rights and child protection issues related to COVID-19. Out of the 29,260 children identified to be in need of case management services, 85% were receiving comprehensive services. 57,709 children participated in community-based and psychosocial support services, focusing on strengthening their resilience and capacities to overcome protection concerns.

Given the high number of unaccompanied or separated children registered in Uganda, provision and monitoring of alternative care arrangements for unaccompanied children under foster care remains a critical priority for the sector. 11,834 unaccompanied or separated children received case management services, the majority of which were adolescent girls and boys between 12-17 years old.

Limited funding for staffing and resources as well as the impact of COVID19 measures on child protection actors to reach out to children, identify protection issues and respond comprehensively have impacted the response in Q2. As such, the case worker ratio for children remains significantly high with 1:134 and Child Friendly Spaces remained fully closed in Q2 of 2020. Border closure, lockdown, closure of schools and Child-Friendly Spaces has exacerbated existing challenges and vulnerabilities faced by children, including limited access to development activities, and outreach to children and adolescents, as well as impact on family separation, violence against children and resorting to harmful coping strategies such as child marriage and child labour.