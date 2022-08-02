Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2020-2021, Child Protection Dashboard - Quarter 1, January - March 2022

Overview

The Child Protection sector aims at supporting the development of effective and safe child protection systems that prevent and respond to child protection concerns in refugee settlements and host communities and to ensure that children have non-discriminatory access to adequate and quality child protection services.

Analysis of achievements of the sector

As of March 2022, children represent 57% of the total refugee population of 842,177 children, including 53,996 children at risk and unaccompanied and separated children (UASC) requiring individual child protection services. In Q1 of 2022, 40% of all children at risk and 47% of UASC have open child protection cases and are benefitting from direct support and referrals provided by case workers. In the first quarter of 2022, 2,671 new Best Interest Assessments were completed for child protection cases, including 770 cases of UASC. The current ratio of children towards case workers stands at 1:116. This is above the global average of 1:25 and highlights the significant gaps in availability of funding to cover additional human resources to ensure all children identified to be at risk benefit from quality child protection case management services. 66,217 children participated in community-based activities and 12,578 adolescents have benefitted from adolescent targeted programmes in the first quarter of 2022. The work of child protection actors was supported by 263 active child protection committees that support in case identification, monitoring and reporting as well as with community-based engagement activities including awareness-raising and sensitisation. In the first quarter of 2022, the sector partners supported REACH Initiative to complete data collection for a child protection needs assessment that is covering all refugee-hosting districts. Results are expected to be released in Q3 of 2022.

The underfunding of the child protection sector is impacting on the coverage and availability of child protection services and on the quality of services offered to children and their families. This is particularly impacting on the provision of individual case management services, where 60% of children identified with a risk do not have an open case. In addition, case workers providing case management services have to handle a large number of open cases, impacting on quality and timeliness of service delivery.

Key priorities and gaps foreseen for 2022

Key focus areas for the upcoming quarters include case management/ Best Interest Determination trainings, field support to v4 CP proGres v4 CP module roll-out, training of CPCs on the government para-social worker training curriculum and rollout of the government alternative care framework. Available resources will be used to strengthen technical capacities across key stakeholders and to ensure continuity of service provision for children most in need.