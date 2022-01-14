Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2020-2021, Cash-Based Interventions Dashboard - Quarter 3, January - September 2021

Overview

The response seeks to explore opportunities to transition from in-kind to cash-based assistance, to the extent possible. The injection of cash, through unconditional multi-purpose, and conditional cash-based interventions will have multiplier effects on food security, social cohesion, reduction of aid dependency, and productive engagement of the youth, among others. The established reference Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) tool will ultimately support the cost efficiency and cost effectiveness, and pave the way for coherent multi-purpose cash programming and delivery.

During the 3rd quarter, the refugee response in Uganda has seen a significant scale up of cash-based assistance, as markets expand to provide basic food and non-food items. With the increase in cash based transfers, more Financial Service Providers and Mobile Network Operators are supporting cash transfers through mobile money transfers and agent banking by establishing a wide network of mobile money and bank agents respectively at settlement levels. Provision of financial literacy training has been scaled up to reach all refugee households receiving assistance through cash; particularly on General Food Assistance.

Evidence generation on the impact of cash was a key intervention this quarter; a number of assessments and webinars were conducted such as the National FSP mapping, The Financial Literacy Training Learning Brief as well as a joint inter agency market functionality assessment in West Nile. Capacity Building on CBT has been enhanced through webinars on cash to enable practitioners to better understand provision of assistance using cash as a modality. Advocacy efforts have been enhanced with a visit from Bank of Uganda officials that will promote efficiency in payments in Uganda.

In the next quarter, a research on Users’ experiences and preferences on Digital Financial Mechanisms’ will be published. A learning brief on Digital Financial Literacy trainings will be shared. In addition, field level workshops to roll out the minimum guidelines on financial literacy training will be rolled out in coordination with settlement level cash working groups.