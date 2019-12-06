06 Dec 2019

Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2019-2020, Shelter, Settlement & NFI Dashboard - Quarter 3, January - September 2019

Infographic
from Government of Uganda, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.46 MB)

Overview

The sector aims to ensure that all populations of concern receive appropriate and timely shelter and non-food item (NFI) support in line with the minimum agreed standards for Uganda. Direct labour and technical support to the construction of emergency and semi-permanent shelters for persons with specific needs remains a priority, although the modalities include market and community-based approaches for a wider and more sustainable reach. Ongoing repairs and maintenance works to communal shelters at operational transit facilities are continuing as needed.

A key objective of the sector is the implementation of a revised shelter strategy that takes into account more environmentally-sustainable, culturally-sensitive and flexible design and implementation modalities. In addition, the establishment of settlement planning guidelines will improve site planning and contribute to land use optimization. The phased rollout of a household address system for refugees will enable the integration of settlement cadastral plans with local government plans.

