Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2019-2020, Shelter, Settlement & NFI Dashboard - Quarter 2, January - June 2019

Overview

The sector aims to ensure that all populations of concern receive appropriate and timely shelter and non-food item (NFI) support in line with the minimum agreed standards for Uganda. Direct labour and technical support to the construction of emergency and semi-permanent shelters for persons with specific needs remains a priority, although the modalities include market and community-based approaches for a wider and more sustainable reach. Ongoing repairs and maintenance works to communal shelters at operational transit facilities are continuing as needed.

A key objective of the sector is the implementation of a revised shelter strategy that takes into account more environmentally-sustainable, culturally-sensitive and flexible design and implementation modalities. In addition, the establishment of settlement planning guidelines will improve site planning and contribute to land use optimization. The phased rollout of a household address system for refugees will enable the integration of settlement cadastral plans with local government plans.