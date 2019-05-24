24 May 2019

Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2019-2020, SGBV Dashboard - Quarter 1, January - March 2019

Infographic
from Government of Uganda, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Mar 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.34 MB)

Overview

Awareness-raising remains key to improve understanding of SGBV, Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA), human trafficking and existing mechanisms to report such these incidents, including through the development and dissemination of simplified referral pathways. Basic assistance for vulnerable individuals will continue with a view to reduce reliance on negative coping mechanisms and exposure to SGBV risk. Investment in infrastructure and assets is also crucial in preventing and responding to SGBV, including installation of security lights in common areas, establishment of safe spaces and wellness centres for women, psychosocial, medical and legal supports for SGBV survivors, and procurement of additional vehicles and motorcycles to enhance police mobility on patrol and outreach. Linkages with the Livelihood & Resilience sector are of particular importance, both in terms of prevention (economic empowerment of men and women) and response (livelihood support for SGBVs survivors)

