Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2019-2020, Livelihoods & Resilience - Quarter 2, January - June 2019

Partners endeavor to stabilize and build diversified, sustainable and resilient livelihoods, with emergency livelihood interventions serving as a basis to develop longer-term strategies. In acknowledging that the time refugees have been displaced is not closely related with their degree of vulnerability, emergency livelihood support targets new refugee arrivals and vulnerable long-term refugees. In line with individuals’ skills, knowledge and aspirations, emergency livelihood support promotes immediate job creation, supported by initial capacity building.

However, in order to achieve sustainable livelihoods there is a need to promote market-driven opportunities, private sector linkages and extensive capacity building of individuals and livelihood groups. Strategic investment in businesses is crucial to support value chains and sustainable job creation. The diversification of livelihood strategies is a key priority to ensure that refugees have the capacity to mitigate with future shocks and stresses. Engaging and building capacity of District Local Government remains a critical activity to integrate refugees into district development plans and to create an enabling environment for inclusive socio-economic development.