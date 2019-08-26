26 Aug 2019

Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2019-2020, Livelihoods & Resilience - Quarter 2, January - June 2019

Infographic
from Government of Uganda, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.44 MB)

Partners endeavor to stabilize and build diversified, sustainable and resilient livelihoods, with emergency livelihood interventions serving as a basis to develop longer-term strategies. In acknowledging that the time refugees have been displaced is not closely related with their degree of vulnerability, emergency livelihood support targets new refugee arrivals and vulnerable long-term refugees. In line with individuals’ skills, knowledge and aspirations, emergency livelihood support promotes immediate job creation, supported by initial capacity building.

However, in order to achieve sustainable livelihoods there is a need to promote market-driven opportunities, private sector linkages and extensive capacity building of individuals and livelihood groups. Strategic investment in businesses is crucial to support value chains and sustainable job creation. The diversification of livelihood strategies is a key priority to ensure that refugees have the capacity to mitigate with future shocks and stresses. Engaging and building capacity of District Local Government remains a critical activity to integrate refugees into district development plans and to create an enabling environment for inclusive socio-economic development.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.