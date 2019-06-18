Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2019-2020, Livelihoods & Resilience - Quarter 1, January - March 2019

Overview

Partners endeavor to stabilize and build diversified, sustainable and resilient livelihoods, with emergency livelihood interventions serving as a basis to develop longer-term strategies. In acknowledging that the time refugees have been displaced for is not closely related with their degree of vulnerability, emergency livelihood support will target new refugee arrivals and vulnerable long-term refugees. In line with individuals’ skills, knowledge and aspirations, emergency livelihood support will promote immediate job creation, supported by initial capacity building.

However, in order to achieve sustainable livelihoods there is a need to promote market-driven opportunities, private sector linkages and extensive capacity building of individuals and livelihood groups. Strategic investment in businesses is crucial to support value chains and sustainable job creation. Livelihood diversification is a key priority to ensure that the capacity of refugees to better cope with future shocks and stresses is enhanced. Engagement and capacity building of District Local Authorities remains a critical activity to integrate refugees into district development plans and improve refugee access to rights