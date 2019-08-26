26 Aug 2019

Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2019-2020, Health & Nutrition Dashboard - Quarter 2, January - June 2019

from Government of Uganda, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
Overview

The sector’s main objective is to ensure full integration of comprehensive primary health care services for refugees into national and local government systems, in line with the Health Sector Integrated Refugee Response Plan (2019-2024), launched in January 2019.

Provision of the minimum health service package for all refugees is a key priority, with an emphasis on preventive and promotive health care for new refugee arrivals at entry points, transit and reception centers and during their initial stay in settlements. This package includes vaccination, nutrition screening, emergency referrals and provision of life-saving primary health care services, in addition to surveillance and response measures for disease outbreaks.

Health partners continue to implement programs to prevent and treat malnutrition. Capacity building of health workforce is also a priority, especially strengthening the role of community-based health workers. Their role proved to be particularly important in raising awareness on reproductive health and HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment.

