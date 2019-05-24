24 May 2019

Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2019-2020, Food Security Dashboard - Quarter 1, January - March 2019

Infographic
from Government of Uganda, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Mar 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.47 MB)

Overview

General food assistance continues to enable refugees to meet their immediate food and nutrition needs and sustain a minimum level of food security.

All new refugees arrivals at the border crossing points receive food assistance in the form of High Energy Biscuits, while hot meals are served in transit and reception centres, as refugees await relocation to the settlements. A settling-in ration is provided when refugees move to their new plots, with subsequent monthly dry rations in the form of food or cash transfers.

The sector is working to increase the use of cash transfer in lieu of in-kind food, in order to provide additional flexibility in the choice of locally available food commodities and to enhance local market prospects.

Partners continue to strengthen the overall food system in refugee-hosting areas, ensuring that food commodities are fairly priced and meet quality and quantity standards in the market. This includes improving retail supply chain management in local markets.

