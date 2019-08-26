26 Aug 2019

Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2019-2020, Environment & Energy Dashboard - Quarter 2, January - June 2019

Infographic
from Government of Uganda, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1019.48 KB)

Objective 1: Environment and natural resources protected and restored and green livelihoods promoted using a catchment-based approach

The Office of the Prime Minister and partners have declared environmental protection and restoration a major priority and key humanitarian-development nexus issue in the Uganda Refugee Response. Partners including each refugee-hosing District Local Government, are supporting implementation and joint monitoring of environment sensitisation campaigns, catchment management, wetland demarcation and restoration, tree-marking, tree nursery operations, tree growing and maintenance and green livelihoods such as beekeeping, farmer-managed natural regeneration, agroforestry, value-addition of non-wood forest products such as shea nuts and fruits among other activities.

In 2019, the Ministry of Water and Environment formed a Refugee Response Sub-Group to steer the development of a sector-wide response plan that will guide a longer term development approach to the response. The National Forestry Authority also joined the response and is currently restoring 700 hectares of Central Forest Reserves adjacent to refugee settlements including 3 new bamboo nurseries and plantations while supporting scale-up of local and regional nurseries to produce over 8 million assorted species of seedlings to refugee and host communities by next year. A strong emphasis is being placed on tree survival after planting by using a community demand driven approach to species selection and cash for work for planting and maintenance

