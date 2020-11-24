Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2019-2020, Education Dashboard - Quarter 3, January - September 2020

Overview

The main objective of the 2020-2021 Education Sector strategy, in alignment with the Education Response Plan for Refugees and Host Communities in Uganda (ERP), is to provide refugee and host community girls and boys with equitable and inclusive access to a quality education and to strengthen systems at the national, district and community levels.

To mitigate the spread of the virus in Uganda, on Friday 20th March 2020, his Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda ordered the closure of institutions of learning. Since then, institutions have remained closed. The GoU/MoES developed a Response Plan to COVID-19 with a focus on continuity of learning during the closure of schools. All Education actors in the Country refocused their activities and aligned to it. Only constructions and teachers support activities remained unchanged.