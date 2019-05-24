Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2019-2020, Education Dashboard - Quarter 1, January - March 2019

Overview

The main objective of the 2019-2020 Education Sector strategy, in alignment with the Education Response Plan for Refugees and Host Communities in Uganda (ERP), is to provide refugee and host community girls and boys with equitable and inclusive access to a quality education and to strengthen systems at the national, district and community levels.

To bring more learners into education and ensure quality of learning, RRP partners aims at increasing the absorption capacity of the primary and secondary schools thorough an improved pupil:teacher ratio over the next two years and by promoting double shifting. The provision of alternative learning pathways such as accelerated education programmes will help ensure access to education for overage children, out-of school-children and youth and help them transition back to the formal system.